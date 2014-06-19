BRIEF-Poland's Handlowy meets critieria set by KNF to pay out div. for 2016
* Meets critieria set by The Polish Financial Supervision Authority (KNF) to pay out dividend in the amount of 100 percent of profit for FY 2016
The residential, office and retail property markets in Bangkok and the provinces are expected to recover in the second half of the year, with confidence now returning following the coup on May 22, according to research by property agency Colliers International (Thailand).
ZAGREB, March 17 Croatian food group Agrokor, which is under government pressure to clear up its debt problems, has secured a 300 million euro ($323 million) loan from Russia's Sberbank, one of its creditors, local media reported.
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 17 World financial leaders have dropped a reference to financing climate change from their draft communique, said an official taking part in a meeting of finance ministers and central bankers of the Group of 20 leading economies.