Major retailers and shopping-mall operators are impressed with the junta's performance in the month since it seized power on May 22, thanks to its efforts to return happiness to the people and boost the economy.

Chatrchai Tuongratanaphan, executive director of the Thai Retailers Association, said the positive impact had not however yet fully reached the retail sector.

