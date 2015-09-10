Provincial officials have 30 days to complete the inspection of rice stored at 1,800 warehouses nationwide under a deadline set by the National Rice Policy Committee chaired by Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, the Bangkok Post reported, citing commerce permanent secretary Chutima Bunyapraphasara.

Officials have to figure out the exact amount of good-quality and rotten rice in the 13.5 million tonnes the state has held for several years, the paper said.

(bit.ly/1QpsWKA)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy (Compiled by Bangkok Newsroom; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)