UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Provincial officials have 30 days to complete the inspection of rice stored at 1,800 warehouses nationwide under a deadline set by the National Rice Policy Committee chaired by Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, the Bangkok Post reported, citing commerce permanent secretary Chutima Bunyapraphasara.
Officials have to figure out the exact amount of good-quality and rotten rice in the 13.5 million tonnes the state has held for several years, the paper said.
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy (Compiled by Bangkok Newsroom; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.