Despite a hiccup in the automobile market this year, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Bangkok, the authorised Thai dealer, has yet to feel the pinch as its high-end target customers have not been affected by the economic doldrums.

(bit.ly/1y0JZsH)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Bangkok Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)