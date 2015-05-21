SET-listed developer Sansiri Plc will launch eight condominium projects worth a combined 21 billion baht ($626.5 million) this year as planned, encouraged by the recovering economy, low interest rates and the government's infrastructure plans, the Bangkok Post reported citing senior executive vice-president Uthai Uthaisangsuk.

($1 = 33.5200 baht)

