The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) hopes to persuade Japanese multinational firms and their supply chains to raise funds from the Thai stock market, the Bangkok Post reported, citing SET Executive Vice-President Pakorn Peetathawatchai. (bit.ly/1GtNgYC)

