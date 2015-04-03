The new management team of Siam Commercial Bank (SCB) Pcl will focus on maintaining its tradition of outperforming the banking industry and find talented people to help accomplish this by riding changing technologies, including digital banking, the Nation reported, citing newly appointed President Yol Phokasub. (bit.ly/1G82K5t)

