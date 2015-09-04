Siamgas and Petrochemicals Plc, Thailand's second-largest cooking gas trader, is exploring the feasibility of entering into liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) storage business in Myanmar, the Bangkok Post reported citing the company's deputy managing director, Jintana Kingkaew. (bit.ly/1JRMEJC)

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Bangkok Newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)