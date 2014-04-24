The trend of small-to-medium-sized enterprises seeking a delay in repaying their loans is expected to build momentum, according to Kasikornbank, the country's biggest SME lender.

In the first three months, SMEs asked for a grace period on loans worth 9 billion baht ($278.2 million) because the slowdown in orders had cut their cashflow, Patchara Samalapa, executive vice president of KBank, said on Wednesday. (link.reuters.com/gug78v)

