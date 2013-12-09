BRIEF-Imvest appoints Giacomo Capizzi CEO
* Said on Tuesday that the board appointed Giacomo Capizzi CEO
The state-owned Small and Medium Enterprise Development Bank of Thailand (SME Bank) plans to issue US$500 million worth of floating-rate certificates of deposit (FRCDs) and borrow another 3-5 billion baht from the local market.
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Bangkok Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)
* Said on Tuesday that the board appointed Giacomo Capizzi CEO
DUBAI, March 1 The government of Oman released initial price guidance for a three-tranche U.S. dollar international bond with maturities of five, 10 and 30 years, a document issued by the banks leading the transaction showed on Wednesday.
March 1 Fashion house BCBG Max Azria Group LLC filed for bankruptcy protection on Wednesday, the latest casualty in the struggling U.S. retail sector, as shoppers abandon malls in favor of internet shopping.