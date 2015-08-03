Thailand's 12-trillion-plus baht ($342.86 billion) state enterprise sector will undergo major reforms if new legislation to set up a holding company to consolidate ownership of an initial 12 major companies sails through the National Legislative Assembly in November, the Nation reported.

The proposed National State Enterprise Corporation would be similar to Singapore's Temasek Holdings, the report said, citing Kulit Sombatsiri, director-general of the State Enterprise Policy Office.

The corporation would have PTT, Thai Airways International, TOT, CAT, Krungthai Bank, MCOT , Transport Co, Airports of Thailand, Thailand Post, Thanaluk Pattana Subsin, Bangkok, and Aeronautical Radio of Thailand under its umbrella in the first stage of implementation. (bit.ly/1KKOpeR)

