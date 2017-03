Listed property firm Supalai now estimates that its presales will total 21 billion baht ($578 million) this year, below an earlier estimate of 23 billion baht as demand for condominiums was lower than expected in the first nine months, The Nation reported, citing the company's deputy managing director, Tritecha Tangmatitham.

