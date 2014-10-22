Takashimaya Co Ltd, a 185-year-old Japanese department store chain, will open its first branch in Thailand in Iconsiam, a premium shopping-cum-residential project on the Chao Phraya river, in 2017.

(bit.ly/1zjTkAQ)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Bangkok Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)