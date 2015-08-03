The Finance Ministry has decided to exempt the value of buildings from the controversial land and buildings tax bill in a fresh bid to reduce public outcry, the Bangkok Post reported, citing a source familiar with the issue.

The move will lower the burden on home and building owners as only land will be levied, the source said. (bit.ly/1fXXTca)

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Bangkok Newsroom, Editing by Anand Basu)