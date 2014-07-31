The Thai Shopping Centres Association has proposed that the ruling junta gradually cut the import duty charged on luxury fashion brands by 5-10 percentage points annually, with the goal of becoming a duty-free country for such items within five years.

(bit.ly/1o64z8D)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Bangkok Newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)