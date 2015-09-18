TCC Land Group, a property arm of beverage tycoon Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi's empire, has set aside an investment budget of more than 50 billion baht ($1.4 billion) for next year's business by listed and non-listed companies in the group, the Nation reported, citing Chief Executive Sommapat Trisorat. (bit.ly/1OATR7j)

