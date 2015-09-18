BRIEF-Meta Co says raises about $10 mln in equity financing
* Meta Co says raises about $10 million in equity financing from total offering amount of $20 million - SEC Filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2n7MfUB)
TCC Land Group, a property arm of beverage tycoon Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi's empire, has set aside an investment budget of more than 50 billion baht ($1.4 billion) for next year's business by listed and non-listed companies in the group, the Nation reported, citing Chief Executive Sommapat Trisorat. (bit.ly/1OATR7j)
April 4 The Dutch state is to sell 20 million shares in insurance company ASR in a transaction which will reduce its stake from 50.1 percent to 36.8 percent, the company said on Tuesday.