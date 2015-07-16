The information and communications technology (ICT) industry in Thailand is expected to grow by only 3.8 per cent this year, while innovation development will drive the industry in 2016, according to International Data Corp (IDC), The Nation reported.

(bit.ly/1I44b6N)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy (Bangkok Newsroom; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)