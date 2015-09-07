Auctions of fourth-generation (4G) spectrum in November will serve as a prime mover to help revive Thailand's sagging economy, with at least 500 billion baht ($13.89 billion) in fresh capital being injected to the system over the next two years, the Bangkok Post reported, citing Takorn Tantasith, secretary-general of the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC).

The figures were based on a study by Chiang Mai University's economics faculty. (bit.ly/1O7jXyE)

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.

($1 = 35.9900 baht) (Compiled by Bangkok Newsroom, Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)