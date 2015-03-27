The National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) has proposed a special fund to pay compensation to state agencies if they transfer telecom bandwidth to the industry regulator to be re-allocated by auction, the Nation reported, citing NBTC secretary-general Takorn Tantasith. (bit.ly/1EZwiz3)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Complied by Bangkok Newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)