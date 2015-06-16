State-run telecoms firm TOT Pcl intends to scrap a contract according to which it rents transponder bandwidth from Thaicom's iPSTAR satellite, as the state telecom's revenue cannot offset the rental costs, the Bangkok Post reported, quoting TOT board member Djitt Laowattana.

Djitt said the decision came after the TOT board reached a resolution last month to halt the rental of satellite bandwidth from the country's sole satellite service provider, it reported. (bit.ly/1Tp0o70)

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Bangkok Newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)