The Thai government will take over the management of communications spectra for national security and public service from the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission, which will only handle spectra for commercial purposes, The Nation reported, citing Deputy Prime Minister Pridiyathorn Devakula. (bit.ly/1gNYvlq)

