Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Deputy Prime Minister Prajin Juntong has voiced strong opposition to the telecom regulator's original plan to auction 25 megahertz of bandwidth on the 1800-MHz spectrum, saying it may not maximise benefits for the industry, the Bangkok Post reported.
His concern signals a strong inclination to sell 30 MHz on the 1800-MHz spectrum at the 4G auction scheduled for Nov. 11, the newspaper reported. (bit.ly/1iKJl0Y)
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Bangkok Newsroom, Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)