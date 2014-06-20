Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
The national telecoms regulator will extend the period for True Move's second-generation (2G) mobile service after the military junta postponed the auctions for 4G spectrum.
Takorn Tantasith, secretary-general of the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC), said the extension would eliminate the risk of mobile service disruption for some 6 million customers using True Move's 2G service on the 1800-megahertz spectrum. An extension period has not been decided, but the dates are expected to be finalised next month.
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Bangkok Newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)