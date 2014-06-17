The National Council for Peace and Order (NCPO) is floating an idea to the telecom regulator that revenue from the digital TV auctions be transferred to government coffers.

Revenue from the auctions now goes into the Broadcasting and Telecommunications Research and Development Fund for the Public Interest (BTFP).

