Thai Beverage Pcl has consolidated all its beers under the Chang Classic brand in line with its vision to become a "sustainable leader" in the beer and non-alcoholic beverages market in Southeast Asia by 2020, the Nation reported, citing Edmond Neo Kim Soon, chief executive officer for beer business in Thailand. (bit.ly/1E7Hz3H)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Bangkok Newsroom; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)