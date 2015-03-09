Thai Beverage Plc, the food and beverage company owned by tycoon Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi, is expanding its business empire to cover East Timor, the Bangkok Post reported, quoting Chief Executive Officer Thapana Sirivadhanabhakdi.

The expansion is part of a 5 billion baht ($153.56 million) investment that the company will use to broaden its food and beverage lines this year, in an attempt to boost sales by 12 to 15 percent from the 162 billion baht ($4.98 billion) it earned last year. (bit.ly/1Eu2BZ8)

