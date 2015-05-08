Southeast Asia will be the biggest contributor to Singapore-listed Thai Beverage PCL, Thailand's leading beverage conglomerate, as part of its plan to make its international business account for 50 percent of its total revenue by 2020, up from 4 percent now, The Nation reported, citing Vichate Tantiwanich, senior vice president for corporate affairs. (bit.ly/1Ko752O)

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Bangkok Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)