Thai Union Frozen Products is looking at building a new shrimp-processing plant in India through a joint venture with Avanti Feeds Ltd, in which TUF has a 25.1 percent stake, The Nation reported, citing Rittirong Boonmechote, president for Thai Union's global shrimp business. (bit.ly/1aWADbI)

