Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Minister Pornchai Rujiprapa is pressing Thaicom Pcl to apply for an orbital slot licence for its first licence-based satellite to comply with soon-to-be-established regulations for the satellite industry, the Bangkok Post reported quoting Pornchai.

