Tobacco farmer associations have urged Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha to put a brake on the tobacco control bill, which is now on its way to a Cabinet meeting, The Nation reported, quoting the associations' co-ordinator, Kittitas Panaphathong. The bill, if legislated, would increase the minimum age of cigarette buyers from 18 to 20 years, ban the sale of packet-less cigarettes, and prohibit the display of cigarettes at shops and stores.