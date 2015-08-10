The Information and Communications Technology Ministry has urged state-run TOT to come up with a business plan, plus an analysis of pros and cons of its previous deals to concessions with Advanced Info Service Pcl for the ministry to consider this month, The Nation reported, citing ICT Minister Pornchai Rujiprapa.

After studying the plan, it will be forwarded for Cabinet consideration next month, Minister Pornchai said.

