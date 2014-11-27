The government needs to establish clear-cut national strategies and goals for the development of the digital economy if it wants the initiative to get off the ground, said the head of Total Access Communication Pcl, the Bangkok Post reported.

Focusing only on the implementation process will not guarantee success, said Sigve Brekke, interim chief executive of DTAC, the country's second-biggest mobile operator.

