CAT Telecom's board will ask the State Enterprise Policy Commission, better known as the superboard, to consider whether it is possible to convert the concession assets of Total Access Communication (DTAC) into capital for the state agency to form a joint venture with the company, The Nation reported, citing a source at the state agency.

The assets under the concession comprise telecommunications towers, a fibre-optic network, a transmission network and cellular base stations.

DTAC also proposed to CAT that it would have an exclusive right to lease all telecom network assets under the joint venture to provide telecom services, while CAT and DTAC would share revenue and dividends from the partnership.

