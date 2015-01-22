Almost 4,900 hotels in seven major tourist destinations are reportedly operating illegally by being unregistered, which could lead to concerns over quality and standards in the entire industry, The Nation reported, citing Surapong Techaruvichit, president of the Thai Hotels Association.

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Bangkok Newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)