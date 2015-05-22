A Thai unit of Toyota Motor Corp conceded that local sales of its commercial and passenger vehicles would drop this year as the market struggles to recover, Bangkok Post reported, citing Toyota Motor Thailand President Kyoichi Tanada. (bit.ly/1AiAFGZ)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Bangkok Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)