Groups of transport operators are opposing the government's move to hike prices of NGV (natural gas for vehicles), while truck operators have threatened to protest at the energy ministry, the Nation reported, citing the Land Transportation Association of Thailand.

Under the government's fuel-price restructuring policy, the NGV prices will be raised further to 15-16 baht per kilogram.

