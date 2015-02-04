UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Groups of transport operators are opposing the government's move to hike prices of NGV (natural gas for vehicles), while truck operators have threatened to protest at the energy ministry, the Nation reported, citing the Land Transportation Association of Thailand.
Under the government's fuel-price restructuring policy, the NGV prices will be raised further to 15-16 baht per kilogram.
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Bangkok Newsroom; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.