True Corp Pcl plans to upgrade Thailand's ultra-high speed broadband internet access market with a 25 billion baht ($740.3 million) outlay to establish the next generation fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) network nationwide, the Bangkok Post reported, citing the company's Chief Executive, Suphachai Chearavanont. (bit.ly/1HHGf30)

