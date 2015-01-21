True Corp is tentatively moving towards a second batch of asset sales to its telecommunications infrastructure fund in March, the Bangkok Post reported, quoting Chief Financial Officer Noppadol Dej-Udom.

The proceeds will be used to reduce trade debt and finance the group's business development and expansion into fourth-generation (4G) wireless broadband service.

