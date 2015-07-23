BANGKOK, July 23 The value of new housing
projects in the Thai capital rose by 64 percent in the first
half of 2015 from a year earlier when business was hit by
political unrest that led to an army coup in May last year, a
leading property consultant said on Thursday.
But the pace is likely to slow in the second half, with the
full-year 2015 growth expected at 30 percent due to fear of
oversupply in some segments, Sopon Pornchokchai, president of
the Agency for Real Estate Affairs told reporters.
Although the economy "is not getting any better, expensive
housings are booming because those with higher income are not
affected from an economic crisis at the moment," Sopon said.
The value of new projects was worth 227 billion baht in
January-June and is expected to rise to 449 billion baht
($12.93 billion) for the full year, helped by demand from
wealthy buyers, he said.
He said cheap condominiums are also booming due to
speculative purchases and demand from lower income people who
are unable to afford expensive housing.
As the economy is slowing, and with shaky consumer
confidence, already launched projects may be left unsold, Sopon
said.
"There are fears of bubbles in detached homes worth over 10
million and cheaper condominiums of less than 1 million baht,"
he said.
Thailand's economy grew only 0.9 percent last year, with the
political crisis bringing it to the brink of recession in the
first half. The central bank recently cut its 2015 economic
growth forecast to 3.0 percent from 3.8 percent, largely due to
weak exports and subdued domestic demand.
Consumption, which accounts for half of gross domestic
product (GDP), is only slowly picking up, curbed by high
household debt levels.
($1 = 34.7300 baht)
(Reporting by Pairat Temphairojana; Editing by Anand Basu)