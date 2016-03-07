BANGKOK, March 7 Thailand is expected to roll
out a 70 billion baht ($1.98 billion) soft loan programme for
lower-income first-home buyers, a senior finance ministry
official said on Monday, as it seeks to stimulate domestic
spending amid a sluggish economy.
Southeast Asia's second-largest economy is struggling to
gain a strong footing almost two years after the army took over.
Loan applicants must be first-time buyers of homes not
exceeding 1.5 million baht, Somchai Sujjapongse, permanent
secretary of the Finance Ministry, told reporters.
"This is designed to be affordable for those with a 14,000
to 15,000 baht ($395-$423) monthly salary," he said.
Two state-owned banks will provide the loans, which will be
submitted to the cabinet for approval next week, Somchai said.
Mortgage approvals have been difficult as commercial banks
have tightened their grip on lending as sour loans have risen.
In October, the junta approved measures that include fee
cuts and relaxed home loans to help low to middle-income earners
to buy homes and to revive the property sector..
($1 = 35.42 baht)
(Reporting By Kitiphong Thaicharoen; Writing by Pairat
Temphairojana; Editing by Orathai Sriring and Nick Macfie)