BANGKOK, Sept 20 Thailand Prime Property Freehold and Leasehold Real Estate (TPRIME) plans to launch later this year a real estate investment trust (REIT) that will raise around 7.5 billion baht ($216 million), according to its manager, SCCP REIT Co Ltd.

The TPRIME REIT aims to raise up to 5.47 billion baht from investors and a further 2.15 billion baht from long-term loans, SCCP said in a statement on Tuesday.

The trust, which will be listed on the Thai stock exchange, is seeking approval from the Securities and Exchange Commission, it said.

The REIT will invest in Mercury Tower and Exchange Tower, office buildings located in Bangkok's business district.

Mercury Tower has an occupancy rate of 95-96 percent, while it is 98-99 percent for Exchange Tower.

Kasikornbank is the sole underwriter, with its unit Kasikorn Asset Management Co as trustee. Grant Thornton Services Co is the financial advisor. ($1 = 34.7900 baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong and Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)