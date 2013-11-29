BANGKOK Nov 29 Around 1,000 Thai anti-government protesters forced their way into the compound of the Royal Thai Army headquarters in Bangkok on Friday, the latest escalation in a demonstration seeking to topple Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra.

"We want to know which side the army stands on," shouted one protester. Some climbed over the gates of the compound, according to a Reuters witness.

Elsewhere in the capital, hundreds of anti-government gathered outside the headquarters of Yingluck's ruling party.