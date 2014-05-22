Target names Kroger veteran Jeff Burt new grocery chief
March 20 Target Corp on Monday named Kroger Co veteran Jeff Burt its senior vice president of grocery, fresh food and beverage, replacing Anne Dament.
BANGKOK May 22 Thailand's army chief General Prayuth Chan-ocha seized control of the government on Thursday, saying the army had to restore order and push through reforms, two days after he declared martial law.
Prayuth made the announcement in a television broadcast after he held a meeting with all rival factions aimed at finding a solution to six months of anti-government protests.
He said the takeover would not affect international relations. (Editing by Alan Raybould and Alex Richardson)
March 20 Target Corp on Monday named Kroger Co veteran Jeff Burt its senior vice president of grocery, fresh food and beverage, replacing Anne Dament.
NEW YORK, March 20 While Donald Trump's political fortunes were rising, his net worth was dropping to a mere $3.5 billion, or roughly a third of what he claimed during his successful campaign for the U.S. presidency, according to the latest Forbes list of the world's billionaires.
PARIS, March 20 French luxury group LVMH has agreed to buy a majority stake in French independent perfume house Maison Francis Kurkdjian as it expands in fast-growing niche luxury fragrances.