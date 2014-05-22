BANGKOK May 22 Thailand's army chief General Prayuth Chan-ocha seized control of the government on Thursday, saying the army had to restore order and push through reforms, two days after he declared martial law.

Prayuth made the announcement in a television broadcast after he held a meeting with all rival factions aimed at finding a solution to six months of anti-government protests.

He said the takeover would not affect international relations. (Editing by Alan Raybould and Alex Richardson)