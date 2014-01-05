(Adds dropped word in paragraph 4, fixes typographical error in
By Khettiya Jittapong
BANGKOK Jan 5 Thousands of anti-government
protesters marched through the Thai capital on Sunday, a prelude
to a broader action next week when they say they will shut down
Bangkok in their bid to scuttle a February election and topple
Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra.
The protesters, who accuse Yingluck of being the puppet of
her self-exiled brother and former premier, Thaksin Shinawatra,
have vowed to stop the Feb. 2 election. Instead, they want an
appointed "people's council" to oversee reforms before any
future vote.
The crisis has dragged on for weeks and has hit the Thai
economy. It pits Yingluck and her brother and their support base
among the rural poor in the populous north and northeast against
protesters who draw support from Bangkok's conservative,
royalist elite and middle classes and the south.
Protest leader Suthep Thaugsuban, a fiery former deputy
premier from the main opposition Democrat Party, said two more
marches would be held on Tuesday and Thursday leading up to the
Jan. 13 "shutdown".
That event is shaping up as the biggest confrontation since
the latest round of largely peaceful protests began in November.
The protests at times have brought as many as 200,000 people on
to the streets, but have also sparked sporadic clashes with
police in which three people were killed and scores wounded.
"We will keep walking, we won't stop," Suthep said on the
march. "We will walk until we win and we won't give up."
Sunday's march began at Bangkok's Democracy Monument, where
some supporters had gathered overnight. Suthep said the
protesters would set up stages at five rallying points through
the city leading up to Jan 13.
They plan to shut down government offices in an attempt to
force Yingluck's administration to a standstill but, mindful of
bloody crackdowns by police on similar protests, they have also
said they will minimise the impact on ordinary Thais and will
not target airports.
The protests since November have been the biggest in
Thailand since 2010, when mostly "red shirt" supporters of
Thaksin tried to bring down a Democrat-led government.
Those protests led to a military crackdown in which 91
people were killed.
Yingluck has steadfastly refused to bow to the protesters'
demands and is determined that the election, which her Puea Thai
Party is almost certain to win, will go ahead.
The government has vowed to roll out some 20,000 police and
20 companies of troops to maintain order during the protests.
Concurrently, the "red shirts" have also promised to hold
rallies outside Bangkok to counter the anti-government group.
Thousands of Puea Thai supporters gathered in a Bangkok
suburb on Saturday for the party's official campaign launch.
Pro-Thaksin parties have won every election since 2001,
based on their support among the rural poor who have benefited
from Thaksin's populist policies such as cheap healthcare, easy
credit and subsidies for rice farmers.
The anti-government protesters accuse Thaksin of effectively
buying their support and manipulating Thailand's democracy,
while also enriching his family and business associates.
The first two years of Yingluck's government had been
relatively smooth until a blunder by her party in November, when
it tried to push through an unpopular amnesty bill that would
have exonerated Thaksin from a 2008 graft conviction he says was
politically motivated.
Thaksin fled into exile shortly before he was sentenced to a
two-year jail term.
Despite her determination to press ahead, Yingluck is
looking more isolated the longer the protests drag on, with
intervention by the judiciary or a coup-prone military always a
possibility. Thaksin was ousted in a military coup in 2006.
