BANGKOK Jan 31 Thai authorities might close
polling booths if violence erupts during Sunday's disputed
election which could further undermine the credibility of a vote
that is deemed incapable of restoring stability in the polarised
country.
The government has vowed to push ahead with the general
election despite threats by anti-government protesters, camped
out at major intersections in Bangkok, that they will disrupt
the polls in an attempt to stop Prime Minister Yingluck
Shinawatra's Puea Thai Party from returning to power.
The anti-government protesters took to the streets in
November in the latest round of an eight-year conflict that pits
Bangkok's middle class, southern Thais and the royalist
establishment against the mostly poor, rural supporters of
Yingluck and her brother, former premier Thaksin Shinawatra, who
was ousted in 2006.
The main opposition Democrat party, which backs the
anti-government protests, is boycotting the election, which
Yingluck's party is bound to win but without enough members to
achieve a quorum in parliament.
The prospect of polling stations having to close early
because of trouble on the streets will only add to doubts about
the vote's legitimacy.
Puchong Nutrawong, secretary-general of the Election
Commission, said it was concentrating on security in Bangkok and
the south, where the opposition is strong, after hundreds of
thousands of people were prevented from casting their ballot
during early voting last Sunday when protesters obstructed
polling venues.
"We're focusing our security efforts in Bangkok and in the
south. I've asked commission officials to call polling venues in
southern Thailand today to ensure we are as prepared as we can
be," Puchong told Reuters.
"If any polling station faces a security threat it can shut
down."
The protesters say they want to rid the country of the
Shinawatra family's political influence and accuse Yingluck, who
swept to power in the last election in 2011, of being Thaksin's
puppet.
The protesters say the self-exiled Thaksin is a corrupt
crony capitalist who commandeered Thailand's fragile democracy,
using taxpayers' money to buy votes with costly populist
giveaways. Thaksin has been abroad since 2008 to avoid a jail
term for graft.
He or his allies have won every election since 2001. His
passionate supporters say he was the first Thai political leader
to keep campaign promises to help the poor.
FEAR OF BLOODSHED
Protest leader Suthep Thaugsuban led a march in Bangkok on
Friday, part of a three-day push to show opposition to the vote.
He wants political reforms, including the setting up of a
"people's council" of notable worthies, before another election
is held.
More than 93,000 polling stations will be set up around the
country on Sunday. The commission, which had wanted to postpone
the vote because of the volatility, said it had authority to
order troops and police to help ensure the election takes place.
"We don't want to use these powers because we don't want to
see clashes that lead to bloodshed," said Puchong.
The protesters, members of the People's Democratic Reform
Committee, forced polling stations in 49 of 50 districts in
Bangkok to shut last weekend and voting could only go ahead in
three of 15 southern provinces.
The government's decision to press ahead with the election
has riled protesters and inflamed tension in Bangkok where
demonstrators are in their third week of an occupation of
several main intersections.
About 10,000 police would be responsible for security on
Sunday and the army said it would increase its troops in the
capital as back-up.
Ten people have died and at least 577 have been wounded in
politically related violence since the end of November,
according to the Erawan Medical Center, which monitors Bangkok
hospitals.
The government imposed a state of emergency last week saying
it wanted to prevent an escalation of the rallies but a protest
leader sought a court ruling on the legality of the emergency
and a civil court was expected to hand down a verdict on Friday.
(Editing by Nick Macfie and Robert Birsel)