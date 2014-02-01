BANGKOK Feb 1 Anti-government protesters
gathered in Bangkok's busy tourist area of Chinatown for the
third and final day of marches in the capital denouncing
Thailand's general election on Sunday amid fears of violence
erupting during the vote.
The government is pushing ahead with the election, despite
protesters' threats to disrupt the vote and stop Prime Minister
Yingluck Shinawatra's Puea Thai Party from returning to power.
Protest leader Suthep Thaugsuban has called for a peaceful
blockade of roads in the city, but in the same breath has vowed
not to stop people voting.
Any bloodshed would further undermine the credibility of a
vote that is deemed incapable of restoring stability in the
polarised country.
"The people will not close the polling booths, but will
demonstrate on the roads. They will demonstrate calmly,
peacefully, without violence. If anyone comes to try to cause
trouble, we absolutely will not argue with them. We won't do
anything that will hinder people from going to vote," Suthep
said on Friday night.
"In the south, for those who are surrounding the places
where ballots are being collected, surround them as usual, but I
ask that you sit there peacefully, don't back down, don't run
away, and do not fight them, just pray. I believe that this poll
will be voided for sure."
The Nation newspaper said protesters were camping at post
offices to block the delivery of ballot papers in the south,
where support for Suthep is strongest.
Many protesters in Bangkok wore red, the colour of
Yingluck's "red shirt" supporters, in Saturday's march, after
Suthep said no one had the right to hijack a colour.
"In honour of Chinese New Year, let's wear red on our walk
in Yaowaraj (Chinatown)," said Suthep, wearing a festive red
Chinese shirt.
The United Nations in Thailand called for a peaceful vote.
Ten people have died and at least 577 have been wounded in
politically related violence since late November, according to
the Erawan Medical Center, which monitors Bangkok hospitals.
The anti-government protesters took to the streets in
November in the latest round of an eight-year conflict between
Bangkok's middle class, southern Thais and the royalist
establishment against the mostly poor, rural supporters of
Yingluck and her brother, former premier Thaksin Shinawatra, who
was ousted in 2006.
The main opposition Democrat party, which backs the
anti-government protests, is boycotting the election, which
Yingluck's party is bound to win, though without enough members
to achieve a quorum in parliament, guaranteeing further
stalemate, at best, even if the election passes off peacefully.
The protesters, camped out at major intersections in the
city and blocking key arteries, forced polling stations in 49 of
Bangkok's 50 districts to shut last weekend and voting could
only go ahead in three of 15 southern provinces. Some voters
were physically pulled away from the polling booths.
Suthep wants to rid the country of the Shinawatra family's
political influence and accuses Yingluck, who swept to power in
the last election in 2011, of being Thaksin's puppet.
The protesters say Thaksin is a corrupt crony capitalist who
commandeered Thailand's fragile democracy, using taxpayers'
money to buy votes with populist giveaways. Thaksin has chosen
to live abroad since 2008 to avoid a jail term for graft.
He or his allies have won every election since 2001. His
supporters say he was the first Thai political leader to keep
campaign promises to help the poor.
Suthep wants to set up a "people's council" of notable
worthies, before another election is held.
The prolonged unrest has hurt tourism and the central bank
says the economy may grow only 3 percent this year rather than
the 4 percent it had forecast.
Exports have not been hit hard, but the Commerce Ministry
said shipments grew by an anaemic 1.9 percent in December from a
year before.
