(Recasts)
By Alisa Tang and Damir Sagolj
BANGKOK Feb 1 Dozens of gunshots and at least
two explosions raised tensions amid anti-government protests in
the Thai capital on Saturday, a day ahead of a general election
seen as incapable of restoring stability in the deeply polarised
country.
At least three people were wounded in the violence in front
of a suburban shopping mall in the north of Bangkok. Gunmen
among the crowds could be seen hiding their weapons before
backing away from the shooting.
Sporadic gunfire continued as the sun began to set.
It was not immediately clear whether the demonstrators or
those wounded were the government's supporters or its opponents,
some of whom are aiming to block ballotting in an election
almost certain to return Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra to
power.
The attack took place in Bangkok's Laksi district, close to
the Don Muang airport, a stronghold of Yingluck's Puea Thai
Party. Her supporters had gathered to demand Sunday's ballot is
not obstructed.
Ten people have died and at least 577 have been wounded in
politically related violence since late November.
The protesters took to the streets in the latest round of an
eight-year conflict broadly between Bangkok's middle class,
southern Thais and the royalist establishment against the mostly
rural supporters of Yingluck and her brother, former premier
Thaksin Shinawatra, who was ousted in a 2006 coup.
Protest leader Suthep Thaugsuban has called for a peaceful
blockade of roads, but at the same time has vowed not to stop
people voting.
"The people will not close the polling booths, but will
demonstrate on the roads. They will demonstrate calmly,
peacefully, without violence ... We won't do anything that will
hinder people from going to vote," Suthep said on Friday night.
Election Commission secretary-general Puchong Nutrawong said
preparations were "almost 100 percent ready" in the north,
northeast and central provinces, but that there were problems
getting ballots to districts in Bangkok, as well as 12 provinces
in the south, where demonstrators had blocked delivery.
The commission has instructed staff to halt voting if there
is rioting or violence.
"We don't want this election to be bloody. We can get every
single agency involved to make this election happen, but if
there's blood, what's the point?" Puchong told Reuters.
" ... If there is continued obstruction, I pray only that
there is no fighting and no coup."
The military has stayed firmly on the sidelines so far, in
contrast to the past - it has a history of having staged or
attempted 18 coups in 81 years of on-off democracy.
LEGAL CHALLENGES
The main opposition Democrat party, which backs the
anti-government protests, is boycotting the election, which
Yingluck's party is bound to win, though without enough members
to achieve a quorum in parliament, guaranteeing further
stalemate, at best, even if the election passes off peacefully.
Election commissioner Somchai Srisutthiyakorn wrote on his
Facebook page about the possibility of the poll being voided
altogether.
"After the Feb. 2 vote, there will be people filing lawsuits
for the election to be voided immediately, citing various
reasons that they will put forward, such as the general election
must be held on one day or violate the constitution, which would
make it likely that 3.8 billion baht ($115 million) will have
been spent for nothing," Somchai wrote.
Puchong said the commission was doing its best to adhere to
the law and any speculation about the vote being annulled was
for the courts to decide.
Many protesters in Bangkok wore red, the colour of
Yingluck's "red shirt" supporters, in Saturday's march, after
Suthep said no one had the right to hijack a colour. There were
unconfirmed media reports of an explosive device being thrown
near the Chinatown area, but there were no injuries.
The protesters, camped out at major intersections in the
city and blocking key arteries, forced polling stations in 49 of
Bangkok's 50 districts to shut last weekend and voting could
only go ahead in three of 15 southern provinces. Some voters
were physically pulled away from the polling booths.
Suthep wants to rid the country of the Shinawatra family's
political influence and accuses Yingluck, who swept to power in
the last election in 2011, of being Thaksin's puppet.
The protesters say Thaksin is a corrupt crony capitalist who
commandeered Thailand's fragile democracy, using taxpayers'
money to buy votes with populist giveaways. Thaksin has chosen
to live abroad since 2008 to avoid a jail term for graft.
He or his allies have won every election since 2001. His
supporters say he was the first Thai political leader to keep
campaign promises to help the poor.
Suthep wants to set up a "people's council" of notable
individuals before another election is held.
The prolonged unrest has hurt tourism and the central bank
says the economy may grow only 3 percent this year, rather than
the 4 percent it had forecast.
($1=33 baht)
(Writing by Nick Macfie; Editing by Clarence Fernandez & Kim
Coghill)