* PM called snap election in failed bid to end protest
movement
* Protesters want to replace her with an appointed
government
* They want to eradicate influence of her brother, ex-PM
Thaksin
By Martin Petty
BANGKOK, Feb 2 Thailand went to the polls under
heavy security on Sunday in an election that could push the
divided country deeper into political turmoil and leave the
winner paralysed for months by street protests, legal challenges
and legislative limbo.
Voting started peacefully a day after seven people were
wounded by gunshots and explosions during a clash between
supporters and opponents of embattled Prime Minister Yingluck
Shinawatra in a north Bangkok stronghold of her Puea Thai Party.
Voting was called off in the district and some other polling
stations were unable to open because of pressure by
anti-government protesters. Polling outside the capital and the
south was unaffected.
"The situation overall is calm and we haven't received any
reports of violence this morning," National Security Council
chief Paradorn Pattanatabutr told Reuters. "The protesters are
rallying peacefully to show their opposition to this election."
The usual campaign billboards, glossy posters and
pre-election buzz have been notably absent, as will be millions
of voters fearful of violence or bent on rejecting a ballot
bound to re-elect the political juggernaut controlled by
Yingluck's billionaire brother, Thaksin Shinawatra.
Thaksin, 64, is loved and loathed in Thailand, but his
parties have won every poll since 2001. His opponents say he is
a corrupt crony capitalist who rules by proxy from self-exile in
Dubai.
"We're not blocking the election. We're postponing it," said
Nipon Kaewsook, 42, one of the hundreds of protesters blocking
Ratchathewi District Office in central Bangkok to prevent the
distribution of dozens of ballot boxes.
"We still need an election, but we need reform first," added
Nipon, an English teacher from Phattalung in southern Thailand.
Protesters shouted "Yingluck get out!" and "Thaksin go to
jail!" They took celebratory selfies in front of the ballot
boxes, placed in a car park at the back of the building.
Victory celebrations for Yingluck would probably be muted.
With parliamentary seats unable to be filled, she could find
herself on shaky ground, exposed to legal attacks and unable to
pass bills and budgets crucial to reviving a stuttering economy.
Yingluck last week refused to postpone the election, even
though a fifth of those registered for advance voting were
unable to cast ballots after protesters blocked polling stations
in 49 of 50 Bangkok districts as part of a "shutdown" of key
intersections. In 28 southern constituencies, no votes will be
cast because no candidates could sign up.
The Election Commission says results will not be available
on Sunday. Its commissioners are braced for a deluge of
complaints and challenges to the results.
"There's been a lot of obstruction, so much, every single
step of the way," commission secretary-general Puchong Nutrawong
told Reuters.
"We don't want this election to be a bloody election. We can
get every single agency involved to make this election happen,
but if there's bloodshed, what's the point?"
INTRACTABLE CRISIS
Anti-government demonstrators say Thaksin subverted
Thailand's fragile democracy by entrenching money politics and
using taxpayers' money for generous subsidies, cheap healthcare
and easy loans that have bought him loyalty from millions of
working-class Thai voters in the north and northeast.
With broad support from Bangkok's middle class and tacit
backing of the royalist establishment, old-money elite and
military, the protesters reject the election and want to suspend
democracy, replacing it with an appointed "people's council" to
reform politics and erode Thaksin's influence.
The latest round of tumult in the eight-year political
conflict erupted in November and underscored Thaksin's central
role in the intractable struggle, both as hero and villain.
Yingluck was largely tolerated by Thaksin's opponents but
her party miscalculated when it tried to introduce a blanket
amnesty that would have nullified a graft conviction against
Thaksin and allowed him to return home.
Many Thais see history repeating itself after a cycle of
elections, protests and military or judicial interventions that
have polarised the country and angered Thaksin's "red shirt"
supporters, who held crippling blockades in 2010 and have vowed
to defend his sister from any overthrow attempt.
Thailand's military has remained neutral so far, but the
judiciary has taken on an unusually large number of cases in the
past two months in response to complaints against Yingluck and
Puea Thai that could result in the party's dissolution and
lengthy bans for its top politicians.
There is also a chance the election could be annulled, as it
was in 2006, over a technicality. The Election Commission is
expecting lawsuits to be filed demanding the election be voided.
The main opposition Democrat Party is boycotting the poll
and the commission has already voiced concerns that it would
result in too few legitimately elected MPs to form a
parliamentary quorum.
With no quorum to re-elect a prime minister, it looks likely
Yingluck could be a caretaker premier for months. Even with a
fresh mandate, a stalemate is almost certain, giving her
opponents more time to intensify their campaign against her and
for legal challenges to be lodged.
(Additional reporting by Andrew R.C. Marshall, Alisa Tang, Amy
Sawitta Lefevre and Panarat Thepgumpanat; Editing by Mark
Bendeich, Nick Macfie and Clarence Fernandez)