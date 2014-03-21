By Amy Sawitta Lefevre
| BANGKOK, March 21
BANGKOK, March 21 Thailand's Constitutional
Court on Friday annulled last month's general election, leaving
the country in political limbo without a full government and
further undermining a prime minister faced with impeachment over
a failed rice subsidy scheme.
Weakened by five months of unrest, Prime Minister Yingluck
Shinawatra is expected to defend herself before an
anti-corruption commission by March 31, and a decision to seek
her impeachment could come soon after that, with the Senate
expected to take up the matter quickly.
As the crisis deepens, there is a growing risk that the "red
shirt" supporters of Yingluk and her brother, ex-premier Thaksin
Shinawatra could confront their opponents in the streets,
plunging Thailand into a fresh round of political violence.
Twenty-three people have been killed in the unrest since
November, and the economy suffered and tourists stayed away as
protesters shut government offices and at times blocked major
thoroughfares in Bangkok to try to force Yingluck out.
Consumer confidence is at a 12-year low, prompting the
central bank on Friday to cut its economic growth forecast for
this year to 2.7 percent from 3 percent.
Confident that her Puea Thai Party would win, Yingluck had
called an election on Feb. 2 in a bid to defuse anti-government
protests, and since then has headed a caretaker government with
limited powers.
The Constitutional Court judges ruled in a 6 to 3 vote on
Friday that the election was unconstitutional because voting
failed to take place on the same day around the country.
Anti-government protesters had stopped voting in about a
fifth of constituencies, and in 28 of them voting was not
possible at all because candidates were unable to register.
The agitation was the latest chapter in an eight-year crisis
that pits Bangkok's middle class and royalist establishment
against supporters of Yingluck and Thaksin Shinawatra, who was
toppled by the army in 2006 and lives in exile to avoid a jail
term for graft.
Encouraged by the dwindling number of protesters in recent
weeks and relative calm on the streets, the government lifted a
state of emergency on Wednesday.
But the focus has shifted to the courts, in particular to
the prospect of Yingluck being impeached over a rice scheme that
has gone badly wrong, with hundreds of thousands of farmers not
getting paid for grain sold to the state since October.
"Independent agencies are being quite obvious that they want
to remove her and her entire cabinet to create a power vacuum,
claim that elections can't be held and then nominate a prime
minister of their choice," said Kan Yuenyong, an analyst at the
Siam Intelligence Unit, referring to the courts and the
anti-corruption commission.
"If they run with this plan, then the government's
supporters will fight back and the next half of the year will be
much worse than what we saw in the first half," he said.
More upheaval would scupper chances of the recovery in
private spending and therefore in the economy in the second half
of the year, that Bank of Thailand Governor Prasarn
Trairatvorakul had tentatively forecast in a speech on Thursday.
The central bank's new forecast of 2.7 percent growth this
year compares with the 4.8 percent it was expecting last
October, just before the political crisis flared up.
"Tourism should improve after the lifting of the state of
emergency and that will also help support growth in the second
half," said Assistant Governor Paiboon Kittisrikangwan.
But the outlook is highly uncertain.
"We would not be surprised to see further downgrades to the
Bank of Thailand's growth assessment given persistent weakness
in domestic activity amidst lingering political uncertainty,"
said Benjamin Shatil, an economist at JP Morgan in Singapore.
MILITANT NOISES
Ominously, Thaksin's "red shirt" supporters are beginning to
sound more militant under new hardline leaders, raising the
prospect of more violence if Yingluck is forced out by the
courts, the anti-corruption commission or by other means.
The commission could recommend her impeachment in coming
days. She could then be removed from office by the upper house
Senate, which is likely to have an anti-Thaksin majority after
an election for half its members on March 30.
Some analysts say it will fall to the Senate to then appoint
a "neutral" prime minister, probably the type of establishment
figure the protesters have been demanding all along.
It is unclear when a new election will take place. Supachai
Somcharoen, chairman of the Election Commission, told reporters
it would take at least 3 months to organise a new election, and
would depend on the political situation.
Somchai Srisutthiyakorn, an Election Commission member,
offered two options: "The commission could discuss with the
government about issuing a new royal decree for a new date or we
could ask the heads of all political parties to decide together
when best to set the new election date," he told reporters.
A spokesman for the opposition Democrat Party has been
quoted as saying it would boycott any vote, as in February, but
on Friday he said it might be prepared to take part.
"We're ready to join a new election but it depends on the
government and whether the political situation is stable enough
to hold a new vote," Chavanond Intarakomalyasut told Reuters.
The protesters want electoral changes pushed through before
any vote, seeking to reduce the influence of Thaksin. Parties
led by or allied to him have won every election since 2001.
Prior to the Constitutional Cort ruling, protest leader
Suthep Thaugsuban, who was a deputy prime minister under the
previous Democrat-led government, told his supporters in a
speech on Thursday there would be no compromise.
"If the court rules the election void, don't even dream that
there will be another election. If a new election date is
declared, then we'll take care of every province and the
election won't be successful again," he said.
Yingluck declined comment but her Puea Thai Party lamented
the verdict. "Today, Thais have lost an opportunity to move on
towards completing the election and solving this crisis," party
spokesman Prompong Nopparit told Reuters.
(Additional reporting by Orathai Sriring and Aukkarapon
Niyomyat Writing by Alan Raybould and Amy Sawitta Lefevre;
Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)