BANGKOK, Nov 27 Thousands of Thai demonstrators
massed outside four ministries, a major government office
complex and 19 provincial halls on Wednesday in an effort to
cripple the administration and oust Prime Minister Yingluck
Shinawatra.
The Department of Special Investigation, the country's
equivalent to the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation, was
evacuated as about 2,000 protesters rallying against Yingluck
and her influential brother, former premier Thaksin Shinawatra,
surrounded a state-agency centre in a Bangkok suburb.
Thailand's central bank unexpectedly cut interest rates by
25 basis points, a move that extended the baht's loss by 0.3
percent to 32.08 against the dollar. Trade data showed the
economy remained weak, with exports falling 0.7 percent in
October from a year earlier, against expectation.
The bank slashed 2013 economic growth forecast to 3 percent
and said political tension was affecting investor confidence, as
shown by foreign selling of Thai stocks and bonds.
The demonstrations have been going on for weeks but are
expanding and gaining momentum. Five ministries in the capital
were evacuated in the past two days and protesters are occupying
the Finance Ministry.
On Wednesday, groups of demonstrators gathered in front of
the ministries of labour, energy, health and commerce in
Bangkok, and according to a senior Interior Ministry official,
local government offices in 19 provinces.
The protests are all-too familiar in Thailand, which has
seen eight years of on-off turmoil, from crippling street
rallies to controversial judicial rulings and army intervention,
each time with Thaksin at the centre of the tumult.
Despite fleeing into exile to dodge a jail sentence for
abuse of power in 2008, billionaire former telecommunications
mogul Thaksin has loomed large over Thai politics.
He won the support of the rural poor who voted him twice
into office, in 2001 and 2005, before he was ousted in a 2006
coup. His supporters remain fiercely loyal to him and swept
Yingluck to power in an election landslide in 2011.
The anti-government protesters, led by Suthep Thaugsuban, a
deputy prime minister in the previous government, chanted abuse
at the DSI as scores of riot police scrambled to put on helmets
and hold up shields as crowds pushed against a low fence. The
DSI shares the compound with important government agencies,
including tax, revenue, immigration and land departments.
Some employees were seen leaving their offices and joining
the demonstrations.
'FINISH THE JOB'
The DSI recently indicted Suthep, and former prime minister
Abhisit Vejjajiva, for murder for their alleged role in the
deaths of more than 90 people in 2010 when troops crushed
protests by Thaksin's supporters.
"This department is supposed to be an independent
organization, but it has not acted neutrally," said Chattavorn
Sangsuwan, 38, a demonstrator and employee at a car firm.
"We will finish off what the coup-makers started in 2006.
Their job was not complete, Thaksin's influence is still
everywhere. We are here to finish the job."
Thaksin's opponents are fewer in number than his supporters
but hold considerable power and influence, among them wealthy
conservatives, top generals, bureaucrats, royalists and many
members of the urban middle class.
Many of them see Thaksin as a corrupt, crony capitalist who
manipulates the masses with populist handouts and is a threat to
the monarchy, which he denies.
The rallies varied in sizes, but their spread across Bangkok
and the provinces is likely to rattle Yingluck's government,
which is asserting its mandate to rule.
The anti-government campaign started last month after
Yingluck's ruling Puea Thai Party tried to pass an amnesty bill
that critics said was designed to absolve Thaksin of his 2008
graft conviction.
On Wednesday, about 3,000 people gathered at the Energy
Ministry, 700 at the Commerce Ministry and 200 at the Industry
Ministry, police said. Provincial rallies ranged from 20 people
in Narathiwat to 4,000 in Surat Thani, Suthep's political base.
Interior Ministry Permanent Secretary Wiboon Sagnuanpong told
Reuters all ministries were still operating.
Most of the 19 provinces where demonstrators had massed are
in the south, a traditional stronghold of the opposition
Democrat Party, although four were in the north and northeast,
where the Shinawatra family is hugely popular.
The target of Wednesday's rallies was to shut down the
bureaucracy to wipe out the "political machine of Thaksin",
according to Suthep
The protests, though peaceful, have raised fears of unrest.
Anti-government protest leaders, from all sides, have a
tradition in Thailand of trying to provoke a violent crackdown
by the government to rob it of legitimacy.
Fearing clashes could erupt and further weaken her
government, Yingluck said police would keep the peace.
"My government will not use force. This is not the 'Thaksin
regime', this is a democratically elected government," Yingluck
told reporters outside parliament, where she is being grilled by
opposition lawmakers in a two-day confidence debate.
